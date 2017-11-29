Box posts Q3 revenue of $129 million, up 26% yoy

Box reported Q3 revenue of $129.3 million, an increase of 26% from the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Deferred revenue as of October 31, 2017, was $253.0 million, an increase of 31% from October 31, 2016.



The GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $0.32 on 135 million shares outstanding, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.30 in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 on 128 million shares outstanding.



Box's paying customer base has grown to 80,000 businesses, including new or expanded deployments with leading organizations such as Conair, Foster Farms, HGST, LionsGate, Nuclear Regulatory Commission and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Box using Azure is generally available -- the first product milestone in the expanded partnership between Box and Microsoft, which also enables both companies to co-sell Box offerings that leverage Azure.