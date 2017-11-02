Ayla Networks raises $60M for its IoT platform

Ayla Networks, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, raised $60 million in Series D financing for its Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service (PaaS).



The Ayla Cloud is a completely managed service that provides a full suite of operational, business intelligence, and analytics services to manage a connected deployment throughout its lifecycle. Ayla-enabled connectivity modules can be built with a variety of micro-controller, operating system, or networking protocol. Ayla also offers mobile application libraries that contain APIs for iOS and Android applications that can securely control and manage Ayla-enabled products.



The new funding was led by Run Liang Tai Fund (RLT) and Sunsea Telecommunications Co. Ltd.



“Ayla has amassed more than 100 large enterprise customers by solving their challenges regarding how to securely connect, manage and apply intelligence to all of their connected devices and sensors,” said David Friedman, Ayla CEO and co-founder. “The Ayla platform blends critical capabilities related to security, privacy, data policy and management with a massively configurable capability for our customers to ingest data from any sensor and IoT cloud. The platform makes it easier for enterprises to apply intelligence and analytics to broad sets of heterogeneous data sets to transform the data into real business value.”