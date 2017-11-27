AWS rolls out video production toolset

Amazon Web Services is rolling out a new set of tool to help content developers to create scalable video offerings in the cloud.



AWS Elemental Media Services include the following individual services:





AWS Elemental MediaConvert: Format and compress video-on-demand content for delivery to virtually any playback device, with high-quality video transcoding and broadcast-level features.

Format and compress video-on-demand content for delivery to virtually any playback device, with high-quality video transcoding and broadcast-level features. AWS Elemental MediaLive : Encode broadcast-grade live video for televisions or connected devices. Quickly stand up broadcast channels or live events and deliver them reliably to your viewers.

: Encode broadcast-grade live video for televisions or connected devices. Quickly stand up broadcast channels or live events and deliver them reliably to your viewers. AWS Elemental MediaPackage : Prepare and protect live video streams for delivery to Internet devices with rich playback experience features such as start-over TV.

: Prepare and protect live video streams for delivery to Internet devices with rich playback experience features such as start-over TV. AWS Elemental MediaStore : Deliver video from high-performance storage optimized for media.

: Deliver video from high-performance storage optimized for media. AWS Elemental MediaTailor: Insert targeted advertising into your video without sacrificing quality to increase viewer engagement and boost revenues.

AWS said its goal with these new Elemental Media Services is to eliminate the need to procure expensive equipment for video data centers.“For the better part of six decades, professional-grade video workflows were limited to a few major industry players who could afford to build and maintain customized infrastructure that would be updated only once or twice each decade,” said Alex Dunlap, General Manager at AWS Elemental. “These companies spent a great deal of time, money, and focus operating infrastructure with resources that could have been better spent creating great content and viewer experiences. We built AWS Elemental Media Services to let customers focus on delivering top-quality video reliably to any device, everywhere, without the undifferentiated heavy lifting of managing infrastructure.”