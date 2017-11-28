AWS PrivateLink now extends to 3rd party SaaS apps

Earlier this month, Amazon Web Services introduced the ability for customers to access AWS services over AWS PrivateLink. Now AWS is extending PrivateLink to let users access third-party SaaS applications from their Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) without exposing their VPC to the public Internet. Traffic stays within the AWS network, reducing threat vectors such as “brute force” and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Services supported on AWS PrivateLink are delivered using private IP connectivity and security groups, and function like services that are hosted directly on a customer’s private network.



AWS PrivateLink also lets users connect services across different accounts and VPCs within their own organizations, significantly simplifying their internal network architecture.



AWS PrivateLink is now generally available in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), US West (N. California), EU (London), EU (Ireland), EU (Frankfurt), Canada (Central), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo) and South America (São Paulo) regions.



“We have seen a growing desire from our enterprise customers to move from traditional on-premises applications to SaaS offerings hosted in the cloud. However, we have also heard that adoption of many SaaS offerings is limited by customers’ desire not to expose their data to the Internet. With AWS PrivateLink, customers now have a way to access third-party services over their dedicated AWS network,” said Matt Garman, Vice President, Compute Services, AWS. “With AWS PrivateLink, it has never been easier or more secure for our customers to use SaaS applications within their AWS environment.”







