AT&T runs with LTE-LAA in Indianapolis

AT&T has deployed commercial LTE-Licensed Assisted Access (LTE-LAA) in downtown Indianapolis.



LAA offers theoretical peak speeds of up to 1 Gbps. In previous field tests, AT&T observed actual peak wireless speeds of 979 Mbps.



The Samsung Galaxy Note8 supports LTE-LAA.



AT&T describes LTE-LAA as a stepping stone to 5G, which it aims to commercialize as early as late 2018. The progression includes upgrading cell towers with 5G Evolution technologies like 256 QAM, 4x4 MIMO and 3-way carrier aggregation.



