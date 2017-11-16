Thursday, November 16, 2017

AT&T runs with LTE-LAA in Indianapolis

AT&T has deployed commercial LTE-Licensed Assisted Access (LTE-LAA) in downtown Indianapolis.

LAA offers theoretical peak speeds of up to 1 Gbps. In previous field tests, AT&T observed actual peak wireless speeds of 979 Mbps.

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 supports LTE-LAA.

AT&T describes LTE-LAA as a stepping stone to 5G, which it aims to commercialize as early as late 2018. The progression includes upgrading cell towers with 5G Evolution technologies like 256 QAM, 4x4 MIMO and 3-way carrier aggregation.

