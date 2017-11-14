AT&T extends its 5G trial to Minneapolis

AT&T will extend its 5G Evolution trial in parts of Minneapolis in the coming months, including near the host stadium for the upcoming Super Bowl.



Minneapolis is one of 20 markets where the technology trial is expected to begin by the end of the year.



This includes upgraded cell towers with network upgrades that include ultra-fast LTE Advanced features like 256 QAM, 4x4 MIMO, and 3-way carrier aggregation.



“We’re excited about launching this new wireless network in Minneapolis in the coming months as we move towards standards-based mobile 5G,” said Marachel Knight, senior vice president, Wireless Network Architecture and Design. “The upgrades we’re making today in Minneapolis are the foundation for the future of next generation connectivity in this city.”



