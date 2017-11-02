Arista's Q3 reveunue rockets 51% to

Arista Networks reported Q3 revenue of $437.6 million, an increase of 8.0% compared to the second quarter of 2017, and an increase of 50.8% from the third quarter of 2016. GAAP gross margin was 64.1%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 64.1% in the second quarter of 2017 and 64.2% in the third quarter of 2016.GAAP net income was $133.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $51.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016.



"I am proud of our record results and profits in Q3 2017,” stated Jayshree Ullal, Arista President and CEO. “Our performance validates our meaningful traction with customers as they evolve from legacy to universal cloud networking designs.”





