The share price of Aquantia, which offers 10GBASE-T PHY and other Ethernet solutions, rose 6% on its first day of trading on the NYSE under the symbol "AQ" to close at $9.51.
The company sold 6,818,000 shares of its common stock in the IPO, raising $61 million.
Aquantia is based in San Jose, California.
Friday, November 3, 2017
Aquantia rises 6% in IPO, raising $61m for its 10GBase-T PHYs
