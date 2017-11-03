Friday, November 3, 2017

Aquantia rises 6% in IPO, raising $61m for its 10GBase-T PHYs

Friday, November 03, 2017  , , ,  No comments

The share price of Aquantia, which offers 10GBASE-T PHY and other Ethernet solutions, rose 6% on its first day of trading on the NYSE under the symbol "AQ" to close at $9.51.

The company sold 6,818,000 shares of its common stock in the IPO, raising $61 million.

Aquantia is based in San Jose, California.

0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also