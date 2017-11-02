Aquantia, which offers 10GBASE-T PHY and other Ethernet solutions, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,818,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.00 per share.
The shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE on Nov. 3, 2017 under the symbol “AQ.”
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Aquantia prices shares at $9 in IPO
