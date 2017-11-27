Aquantia posts Q3 revenue of $26.7 million, up 19% yoy

Aquantia reported Q3 revenue of $26.7 million, an increase of 6.2 percent compared to $25.2 million in the prior quarter, and an increase of 18.6 percent compared to $22.5 million in the third quarter 2016. Total revenue by market for the third quarter 2017 consisted of Data Center revenue of $14.9 million, Enterprise Infrastructure revenue of $10.8 million, Access revenue of $0.9 million, and Automotive revenue of $0.1 million.



Gross profit for the third quarter 2017 was $15.1 million, or 56.5 percent of revenue, compared to $14.3 million, or 56.6 percent of revenue, in the prior quarter, and $13.4 million, or 59.5 percent of revenue, in the third quarter 2016.



Third quarter 2017 net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.21 per basic share, compared to second quarter 2017 net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.29 per basic share, and third quarter 2016 net income of $88,000, or $0.00 per diluted share.



“We are very pleased to have completed our initial public offering on November 3rd, raising more than $65 million for the company,” said Faraj Aalaei, Chairman and CEO of Aquantia. “In the third quarter, we delivered record quarterly revenue. We believe this is a testament to our products and that Aquantia’s leadership in ICs for Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity in multiple markets gives our customers confidence to build their networks on our technology.”



