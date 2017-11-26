Amazon ML Solutions Lab Opens

Amazon Web Services is launching a program that connects machine learning experts from across Amazon with AWS customers "to help identify practical uses of machine learning inside customers’ businesses, and guide them in developing new machine learning-enabled features, products, and processes."



The Amazon ML Solutions Lab combines hands-on educational workshops with brainstorming sessions. The idea is to help customers “work backwards from business challenges, and then go step-by-step through the process of developing machine learning-based solutions."



Machine learning workshops cover topics such as how to prepare data, build and train models, and put models into production.



https://aws.amazon.com/ml-solutions-lab





