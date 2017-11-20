AISense raises $10 million for Ambient Voice Intelligence

AISense, a start-up based in Los Altos, California raised $10 million in Series A round for its Ambient Voice Intelligence technology.



AISense's mission is to make voice conversations accessible and searchable. The company's technology is already being used for providing transcriptions for the Zoom Video Communications platform. AISense is planning to launch a consumer product in early 2018. The idea is to give people the power to store, search and share the details of their everyday conversations.



The funding round was led by Horizons Ventures with participation from Tim Draper’s Draper Associates and Draper Dragon Fund, David Cheriton, the first Google investor, and Bridgewater Associates, among others. Bart Swanson, an advisor at Horizons Ventures, has also joined the AISense board.



http://www.aisense.com



