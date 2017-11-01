Aerohive lands OEM deal with Dell EMC

Aerohive Networks announced an Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) agreement with Dell EMC covering its full portfolio of Wi-Fi Access Points and HiveManager NG Cloud Management Platform as a Dell EMC-branded solution.



Aerohive said the agreement includes comprehensive and collaborative sales, marketing, support, services, and logistics capabilities that enable Dell EMC’s sales teams and channel partners to go to market with a unified Wi-Fi and Switching solution that is managed by a Dell EMC-branded and Aerohive-based Cloud. The OEM agreement announced today is globally operational, effective immediately.



“We are proud that Dell EMC has shown the confidence in both our product and organization to move to a full OEM partnership,” said David Flynn, chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks. “With Dell EMC’s global reach as a trusted partner to IT organizations around the globe, Aerohive now has a partner that is a force multiplier to help drive Cloud Managed Wi-Fi and Switching to the broader market.”



