Aerohive brings Smarter RF Optimization for Wi-Fi

Aerohive Networks is introducing advanced spectrum analysis capabilities for diagnosing and mitigating network performance issues resulting from RF interference.



Aerohive's advanced spectrum analysis can be used to determine the extent and source of RF interference. Spectrum Intelligence as a troubleshooting feature is complemented by the Aerohive Channel Selection Protocol (ACSP), as a channel-optimization capability.



Aerohive plans to integrate the Spectrum Intelligence feature with other troubleshooting tools and by adding machine learning functionality with the goal of providing integrated diagnostics and optimization capabilities.