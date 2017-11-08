ADVA tests TIP Voyager in Colombia with InterNexa

ADVA Optical Networking and InterNexa performed a successful field trial of Telecom Infra Project’s Voyager open optical transponder over a 1,400 km optical fiber ring connecting the cities of Bogotá and Medellin. The test delivered 200 Gbps on a single optical port.



The trial used an open “white box” architecture that disaggregates the hardware and software. Voyager integrates in a single rack unit (1RU) chassis IP packet technologies, switching and DWDM transponders. ADVA integrated the Voyager hardware and software components.



"We have found the Voyager Transponders very attractive for both their capacity on the DWDM line side for 100G/200Gbps speeds, and for the support of Layer 2 and Layer 3 protocols and features,” said Gabriel J. Vivares Arias, Product Development Specialist at InterNexa’s Product Management. “So we worked with ADVA Optical Networking to design a trial in our network, over our DWDM system that interconnects the main cities of Colombia -- Bogotá, Medellin and Cali -- in order to run tests on an optical fiber network with a ring topology approximately 1,400 km long, based on a 50GHz ROADM architecture designed to support 40 x 100G channels, with optical links up to 130 km on the direct route Medellin - Bogotá (370 km in total) and at least 3 links with 180 km on average on the route through Cali, Medellin - Cali - Bogotá (1,040 km in total)."