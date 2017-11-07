A10 intros FlexPool software subscription model

A10 Networks introduced a software subscription model that provides enterprises and service providers a consumption billing model for its next-generation load balancers and application delivery controllers.



The A10 FlexPool aggregated capacity model allows customers to flexibly allocate and re-distribute capacity across applications, multiple clouds and data centers.



A10 said its new software subscription-based capacity consumption model represents a strategic step in its business strategy and vision because it allows customers to seamlessly use A10 services either on-premise or in the cloud. It also eliminates unnecessary overprovisioning expenses for the customer.



“Hybrid cloud is spurring greater innovation opportunities for IT to deliver business relevance and agility for network managers,” said Raj Jalan, CTO, A10 Networks. “Our new software subscription and capacity pooling model is designed to eliminate the traditional challenges of resource planning and portability across today’s hybrid network environments, offering greater flexibility and dynamic scalability to meet enterprise IT’s cloud environment needs well into the future.”



