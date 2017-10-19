ZTE's 9-month revenues rise 7% YoY

ZTE Corporation's revenue in the first nine months of 2017 increased to RMB 76.580 billion (US$11.57 billion), 7.01% higher than last year.



ZTE published guidance calling for a 36.58% increase in net profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2017. Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company in the first nine months was RMB 3.905 billion, based on the preliminary figures.





