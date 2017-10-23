ZTE wins 100G backbone project in India

ZTE has been awarded a 100G WDM Backbone Network Project and metro area network (MAN) construction contract with Idea Cellular, the third largest mobile operator in India with 189 million subscribers.



ZTE’s optical transport key product, ZXONE 9700, obtained 95% market share in the MAN project.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



The ZXONE 9700 is an OTN device with ultra-large cross-connect capacity. It supports up to 64T cross-connect capacity and 100G/beyond 100G rates for long-haul transmission.