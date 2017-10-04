ZTE signs up as Official Smartphone for PGA Tour

ZTE has signed a three-year marketing agreement to become the PGA TOUR’s first-ever Official Smartphone.



The deal, which includes global rights through 2020, was officially signed today by PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and ZTE Mobile Devices CEO Lixin Cheng.



“The PGA TOUR is delighted to introduce ZTE as a new marketing partner as we enter the smartphone category for the first time,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Sponsorship & Partnership. “Mobile devices have become such a critical means by which fans watch and get updates on our competition, find information about their favorite players and share PGA TOUR-related content. In ZTE, we are partnering with a global leader in the telecommunications industry.”





