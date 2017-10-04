ZTE and Softbank hit 956 Mbps on 20 MHz Massive MIMO

ZTE and SoftBank achieved a peak downstream rate of 956 Mbps on a 20MHz bandwidth in a trial of pre-5G TDD massive MIMO. The trial, which was conducted on Softbank's commercial network in Nagasaki, Japan, featured 24-stream space division multiplexing technology.



ZTE previously achieved a similar rate of 1.1Gbps in a 24-stream field test in Shenzhen, China that also used its Pre5G TDD Ma



ssive MIMO solution.ZTE and SoftBank are also collaborating on a Smart Life strategic project for post-4G networks, including improvement of spectrum efficiency, 4G/5G network integration, mobile bandwidth, IoT, and Internet of Vehicles.