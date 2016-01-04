Zayo will diversify its fibre infrastucture in the south of France and will offer three fully diverse network routes out of Marseille.
Marseille serves as a strategic gateway and key aggregation point between Europe, Africa and Asia as well as connectivity for subsea cables AAE-1, SEA-ME-WE-5 and several others.
The first route, a low-latency route via Lyon that is fully operational and was announced last year, is available for both dark fiber and 100G wavelengths. The second dark fiber route traverses western France via Bordeaux. The third route connects to Strasbourg via Milan and onto Paris, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and other European markets. Zayo is deploying a coherent 100G wavelength system over the existing fiber, which is expected to be fully completed by the end of the year.
Zayo diversifies fibre routes from Marseille
Zayo diversifies fibre routes from Marseille
