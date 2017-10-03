Zain Saudi Arabia tests NB-IoT

Zain Saudi Arabia is testing NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) technology at a live site in Mina area of Makkah Province. Nokia is the technology partner.
The trial focuses on smart metering. NB-IoT is used to communicate temperature, humidity and air pressure from a remote location via a Nokia Flexi Multiradio 10 LTE base station at 900 MHz.
NB-IoT is a 3GPP Release 13 radio access technology designed to enable connectivity to IoT devices.
