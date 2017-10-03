Yahoo, which is now part of Verizon's Oath division, provided notice that all of its 3 billion user accounts were impacted by the 2013 data breach. Previously, Yahoo had disclosed that more than one billion of the approximately three billion accounts existing in 2013 had likely been affected. The company believes that the user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information.
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Yahoo now believes all 3 billion user accounts hit by breach
