WSJ: Russian hackers stole NSA data in 2015

There was another major cyber breach at the U.S. National Security Agency. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, an NSA employee accessed classified information using a personal computer at home that was running Kaspersky's antivirus software. The incident reportedly occurred in 2015 and led to the cyber theft of sophisticated hacking tools used by the NSA's Tailored Access Operations group.



https://www.wsj.com/articles/russian-hackers-stole-nsa-data-on-u-s-cyber-defense-1507222108