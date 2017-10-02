VIRTUS plans massive data center in West London

VIRTUS Data Centres announced plans two new buildings at its eight-acre campus near Stockley Park, West London.



The new two facilities, known as LONDON5 and LONDON6, measure 34,475m2 and are designed to deliver 40MW of IT load. LONDON5 is expected to be ready in early 2018.



The VIRTUS campus is 16 miles from central London on the main fibre routes from London to Slough, and 7 miles from Slough. The company said this expansion strengthens its position as the largest hybrid colocation provider in the London metro area. These two new data centres will provide an additional 17,000NTM (net technical metres) of IT space and will increase VIRTUS’ portfolio in London to approximately 100MW across their six facilities in Slough, Hayes and Enfield, with the power to expand to circa 150MW on the various campuses.



