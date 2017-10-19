Thursday, October 19, 2017

Video: MEF and ONAP collaboration

It's all about carrier automation. MEF and ONAP recently announced a partnership to accelerate the rollout of agile, assured, and orchestrated services across automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks. Service providers, cloud providers, and enterprises are challenged to provide on-demand services profitably and competitively. This video features Pascal Menezes, CTO of MEF, and Dan Pitt, Senior VP of MEF, commenting on these developments.

 See video: https://youtu.be/fSaF6syhZSU


