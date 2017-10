Vantage Data Centers announced plans to invest $1 billion to build a brand-new 108MW wholesale data center campus in Ashburn, Virginia. The company has already purchased a 42-acre property for the project.



The new facility will be larger than Vantage's campuses in Silicon Valley and Quincy, Washington. The new facility is less than two miles away from Mae East (Equinix). The company 8, with a five-building design. The first 24MW building will be ready in early 2019.