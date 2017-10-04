Uniserver deploys Cisco Virtual Topology System in its data centre

Uniserver, a Netherlands-based cloud hosting provider, has deployed Cisco Virtual Topology System (VTS), a standards-based, open software-overlay management and provisioning system for network provisioning of its virtual and physical infrastructure. The goal is greater programmability and accelerated provisioning of its data center network fabric.







Cisco said its Virtual Topology System brings increased simplicity and a repeatable process for high-quality, error-free provisioning. It supports multivendor infrastructure and operational systems like OpenStack and vCenter.“Our focus is to help service providers such as Uniserver, as well as enterprise operations teams, reduce network configuration complexity and enhance the agility of their multi-tenant cloud environments,” said Jonathan Davidson, SVP/GM Service Provider Networking, Cisco. “This is in line with their mission of simplifying complex IT, and we are pleased to help enable Uniserver provide quality of service to its partners through the adoption of this technology. We are committed to continuing to support them in their network transformation journey.”