du, the incumbent carrier in the United Arab Emirates, is the first provider in the Middle East to trial SDAN technology on NG-PON from Nokia.
The trial uses Nokia's SDN technology to flexibly program and automate du's next-generation PON network, such as using the transport network for future 5G mobile access networks, network slicing and wavelength mobility. The trial also showcases automated network workflows with self-healing and optimizing capabilities that reduce the time and complexity.
Nokia said its SDAN solution enables a more open, automated network environment that makes it easier and faster to create and deploy new intelligent services.
Monday, October 16, 2017
UAE's du tests Nokia's software-defined access
