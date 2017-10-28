Tunisie Telecom deploys ADTRAN's outside DSLAMs

Incumbent operator Tunisie Telecom (TT) is deploying ADTRAN's sealed outside plant (OSP) DSLAMs, which feature unique Discrete Multi-Tone (DMT) capabilities to deliver next-generation copper-based broadband services to locations where laying fiber is cost-prohibitive and/or electrical power sources are unreliable or unavailable.



In trials conducted with TT, ADTRAN said its 1148VX OSP DSLAM delivered broadband rates in excess of 90Mb/s on loops of several hundred meters.



In extreme cases, where customers on loops exceeding 2 km in length were historically without service, the 1148VX OSP DSLAM is able to deliver reliable 20 Mb/s services and higher. ADTRAN also demonstrated the ability to reliably remote power its 1148VX OSP DSLAM through existing copper pairs from a central location several kilometers away.



Tunisia Telecom is also planning on bonding up to 8 existing twisted pairs of copper as data uplink plus remote power to expedite time to market and minimize cost of fiber uplink. The 1148VX is fiber-ready and will accept fiber uplink when fiber becomes available.



“By harnessing next-generation access technology in innovative and sustainable ways, TT can transform communities and boost local economic growth among residential and business subscribers,” said Werner Heinrich, director broadband solutions at ADTRAN. “Having already deployed over 130,000 of these nodes in some of the world’s harshest climates, ADTRAN is the market-leading choice for accelerating affordable broadband service deployment in these environments.”

