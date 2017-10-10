Toshiba intros 50 Mbps photocouplers

Toshiba America Electronic Components introduced two high-speed photocouplers for applications such as programmable logic controllers, I/O interface boards, photovoltaic inverters, and factory automation inverters:
- TLP2767 -- a 50Mbps photocoupler that provides both a creepage and clearance distance of 8mm and isolation thickness of 0.4mm, supporting reinforced isolation. It features isolation voltage of 5000Vrms (min) and is housed in a SO6L package.
- TLP2367 -- provides creepage and clearance distance of 5mm (min) and isolation voltage of 3750Vrms. It is available in a 5-pin SO6 package.
