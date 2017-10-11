Tintri updates its automation toolset for all-flash

Tintri, which offers an enterprise cloud platform, announed the latest release of its Automation Toolkit featuringexpanded capabilities for automating all-flash storage operations.



The latest version of Tintri Automation Toolkit provides a set of APIs and SDKs to build automation workflows that are standardized, repeatable and abstracted at the same level – the virtualized application – as their other workflows for maximum efficiency. The 3.1 version supports Tintri synchronous replication and has the ability to initiate failovers. The Toolkit consists of the following features:





Tintri REST API – the fully documented REST API provides customers a high degree of flexibility to extract any data and perform any action on any VM

Tintri Python SDK – provides abstraction above the REST API for use in automating Tintri with open source, OpenStack and Linux environments

Tintri PowerShell Toolkit – provides a full set of PowerShell cmdlets for use in Microsoft Windows environments. The Toolkit integrates with a heterogeneous ecosystem of PowerShell offerings from other companies, including integration with VMware vSphere PowerCLI cmdlets.



