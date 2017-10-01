Telia plans 5G in 2018 in Stockholm, Tallinn and Helsinki

Telia wants to be among the first carriers worldwide to deploy commercial 5G and is working with Ericsson and Intel to ensure this happens.



The first use cases, which was tested in September, uses 5G to deliver Internet access to a cruise ship moored in Tallinn harbour.



"We want to be early with 5G and will bring it to life in Stockholm, Tallinn and Helsinki in 2018. We work together with our partners in the whole eco-system to explore the powerful effect it is going to have for our customers and in society. It’s not only about building a new network but it’s also about building a new way of thinking and perceiving what a mobile network can be and can do. High speed, low latency, guaranteed capacity and truly mobile is going to push the boundaries of digitalization and we want to be there pushing it together with our partners,” stated Gabriela Styf Sjöman, Global Head of Networks, Telia Company.



An Ericsson 5G base station consisting of 5G antenna, radio and baseband, in conjunction with the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform – provides millimeter wave and extends the Telia mobile network to 5G.