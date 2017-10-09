Telenor and Cisco introduce WorkingGroupTwo

Telenor and Cisco are launching a new business entity called “WorkingGroupTwo” (WG2) that will offer mobile operators a cloud solutions platform.



WG2 will offer a mobile-core-network as-a-service and as-a-platform supporting IoT and other industry verticals.



Erlend Prestgard has been appointed CEO of “WorkingGroupTwo” and Birger Magnus has been appointed Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors and employees own about 5% of the company, with Telenor and Digital Alpha LLC owning the remaining shares in equal proportion.



“The “WorkingGroupTwo” platform is a Telenor innovation. I am proud that we as a company are able to leverage new technologies to make a pioneering telco platform with the potential of bringing the whole industry forward. We are firmly committed to supporting “WorkingGroupTwo”, and want to give the entity the freedom to unleash wider industry eco-system dynamics. For this reason we have also set up a strong global partnership with Cisco,” said Sigve Brekke, CEO of Telenor Group.



“Cisco’s partnership with Telenor to launch “WorkingGroupTwo” demonstrates how we are driving positive change for our customers,” said Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco. “Our joint efforts will help mobile operators automate the delivery of mobile cloud services and deliver innovation at a faster pace.”