Telefónica Colombia deploys Coriant Groove G30

Telefónica Colombia is deploying the Coriant Groove G30 muxponder DCI platform to deliver high-performance 100G interconnect solutions to large enterprises and web-scale Internet operators,



In addition to the recent deployment of the Groove G30 platform, the Coriant metro to long haul packet optical transport solution for Telefónica Colombia includes the latest features of the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform and the Coriant mTera Universal Transport Platform.



“We are pleased to support one of the most technically advanced networks in the region that is optimized to serve the needs of Telefónica Columbia’s customers today and into the future,” said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and Chief Technology Officer, Coriant.



