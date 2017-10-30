T-Mobile connects with Project Loon in Puerto Rico

T-Mobile has recovered more than 80% of its original pre-storm outdoor signal in Puerto Rico. In a blog post, Neville Ray, T-Mobile's CTO, said the carrier has done everything possible to restore service following Hurricane Maria. Damage was extensive to the backhaul network, the cell sites and of course to the electrical grid, which still remains out for much of the island.



T-Mobile in Puerto Rico is now serving a live signal via the experimental Project Loon balloon, which enables LTE access with limited data and texting to customers in hard to reach areas.





