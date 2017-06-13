Sweden's Norrsken First to Deploy Infinera XTM II and 400G Flexponder

Norrsken, a Sweden-based regional operator, is the first to deploy the Infinera XTM II and the recently released 400G Flexponder. The carrier operates a regional network in Sweden providing Layer 1 wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) services and Layer 2 Ethernet services.



The equipment will be used for new 100 Gb/s services to leading internet service providers and carriers. Infinera said its XTM II platform and 400G Flexponder enable network operators like Norrsken to activate multiple 200 Gb/s wavelengths on a fiber, providing up to an eightfold density increase and a reduction in power per gigabit of 3.5 times over the previous generation of 100 Gb/s technology.



“We are excited to be the first carrier to deploy Infinera’s newly released XTM II platform and the new 400G Flexponder,” said Björn Jonsson, CEO at Norrsken. “This state-of-the-art network upgrade allows us to expand our end-user offerings to include 100 Gb/s services and scale to meet increasing traffic demands from our rapidly growing customer base. This upgrade delivers higher capacity, higher density, ultra-low latency and lower power consumption while keeping our existing chassis and protecting our network investments with this market-leading packet-optical platform.”



“The XTM II platform is the ideal solution for Norrsken’s network upgrade,” said Karl Thedéen

Senior Vice President, Metro Business Group, Infinera. “By delivering the 400G Flexponder as committed to the market and upgrading Norrsken’s network to the XTM II platform as planned, Infinera is helping Norrsken benefit from industry-leading innovation, meet mounting customer demands and win in its market.”





A key component of the XTM II platform is the new range of 200G per wavelength traffic units, featuring:

The 400G Flexponder: A dual, 200G muxponder that uses 16QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) for high-capacity transport, or a dual 100G transponder that uses quadrature phase-shift keying (QPSK) for longer reach operation. This device provides 400G of line and client capacity per slot, giving an eightfold density increase over the previous generation. Including optics, the device operates at as low as 20 watts per 100G service, which the company believes is the lowest power consumption per 100G available in the industry on any wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM)-based platform.

A dual, 200G muxponder that uses 16QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) for high-capacity transport, or a dual 100G transponder that uses quadrature phase-shift keying (QPSK) for longer reach operation. This device provides 400G of line and client capacity per slot, giving an eightfold density increase over the previous generation. Including optics, the device operates at as low as 20 watts per 100G service, which the company believes is the lowest power consumption per 100G available in the industry on any wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM)-based platform. The 200G Muxponder: A 200G Layer 1 muxponder that supports a broad range of client signals, including 10G/40G/100G Ethernet and Optical Transport Network (OTN) as well as 8/16/32G Fibre Channel. The device can also be paired to create an OTN add-drop multiplexer (ADM).

A 200G Layer 1 muxponder that supports a broad range of client signals, including 10G/40G/100G Ethernet and Optical Transport Network (OTN) as well as 8/16/32G Fibre Channel. The device can also be paired to create an OTN add-drop multiplexer (ADM). The EMXP440 Packet-Optical Transport Switch: A high-capacity addition to the existing range of EMXP devices that provides Layer 2 packet-optical switching with dual 100/200G ports and 12 or 24 10G ports. The EMXP440 supports Carrier Ethernet (CE) and MPLS-TP, packet transport with sub-50 milliseconds protection, Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) CE 2.0 service creation and quality of service-aware traffic aggregation. In addition, the EMXP440 has feature-harmonization with the EMXP/IIe range and PT-Fabric.





A new portfolio of XTM II upgraded chassis for improved power management and cooling and increased density to support nodes that require large volumes of new traffic units.

Instant Bandwidth capability, enabling the on-demand licensing of 100G bandwidth increments to align capital expense spend with service revenue and to reduce operational expenses through automated software activation of new capacity.

New 400G+ per wavelength-ready flexible grid 4x and 9x ROADM modules and optimized hybrid erbium-doped fiber amplifier (EDFA)/Raman optical amplifiers to support sophisticated modulation formats and higher baud rates required above 100G. In addition, the new XTM II open flexible grid line system supports fiber capacity up to 24 terabits per second.

A unified solution providing end-to-end software control from core to access. The XTM Series, including the XTM II, is supported by Infinera’s Xceed Software Suite and DNA network management system. This new range of packet-optical platforms provides network operators with leading low power and high density at Layer 0, Layer 1 and Layer 2, and supports full interworking with the large installed base of XTM Series and the DTN-X platforms. https://www.infinera.com/xtm-ii-cloud-scale-metro-packet-optical-applications/





