SpaceX launches Koreasat-5A

SpaceX successfully delivered the Koreasat-5A satellite into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. Falcon 9’s first stage successfully landed on the company's droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.



The Koreasat-5A satellite is owned by KT SAT, South Korea’s sole satellite service provider and it will provide Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcast, broadband, and backhaul services with its Ku-Band capacity. The spacecraft was manufactured by Thales Alenia Space and is equipped with 12 Ku-band transponders of 36MHz, and 24 Ku-band transponders of 54MHz.