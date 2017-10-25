Skybox Security raises $150 million

Skybox Security, a privately-held company based in San Jose, California, raised $150 million in venture funding for its cybersecurity management software.



The Skybox Security Suite combines attack vector analytics and advanced threat intelligence to continuously analyze vulnerabilities in a customer's environment and correlate them with exploits in the wild. Skybox extends across complex networks, including those in physical, virtual, cloud and operational technology (OT) environments.



Skybox says it has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46 percent and positive cash flow (2014 ­– 2016).



The new funding includes $100 million from the CVC Capital Partners’ Growth Fund (CVC Growth) and $50 million from Pantheon.



Skybox was founded in 2002. The company is headed by Gidi Cohen.





