SK Telecom tests 802.11ax at 4.8 Gbps

SK Telecom has demonstrated a next gen wireless system based on IEEE 802.11ax operating at up to 4.8 Gbps at its Bundang Center lab in South Korea.



The technology uses four antennas to transmit data and uses 160 MHz bandwidth, twice wider than the gigabit Wi-Fi service, and operates in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz spectrums. It leverages OFDMA, Multi-user MIMO as well as the Dynamic Sensitivity Control (DSC) technology.



Once the technology is commercially implemented, SK Telecom believe it will play a tremendous role in delivering sufficient wireless access in any dense traffic scenarios.



“By introducing the technology for the next generation Wi-Fi that can deliver as fast as 5G technology, we at SK Telecom have successfully laid foundation to offer better mobile services,” said Park Jin-hyo, Senior Vice President and Head of Network Technology R&D Center at SK Telecom. Park added, “We are thrilled to work on the preparation on commercializing the technology and continue to innovate our capabilities to provide differentiated services to our customers.”



