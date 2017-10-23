SES provides satellite connectivity for Loon balloons over P.R.

SES Networks confirmed that it is providing high throughput and fibre-like satellite connectivity service to Project Loon, the stratospheric balloons that are aiming to deliver 4G/LTE connectivity in disaster-affected Puerto Rico.



The connectivity is provided by SES Networks' O3b FastConnect, a rapidly deployable satellite terminal delivering fibre-like performance.



SES said this effort could not have happened with traditional satellites and could only happen with its fleet of MEO satellites because of its low latency, fiber-like capability.



“Our thoughts are with those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating hurricane," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES Networks. “Access to connectivity is crucial in getting those affected the information and help they need after a natural disaster. We are really pleased to be working with X and their other partners to deploy high-performance connectivity to Puerto Rico and to play a part in the island's restoration efforts.”



