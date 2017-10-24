Sckipio hits 4 Gbps aggregate with G.fast

Sckipio has demonstrated over 3.1Gbps of download and 900Mbps of upload on production silicon using Gfast bonding running at 212Mhz on two bonded pairs of CAT-3 wiring (regular copper telephone wires).



The demonstration, which is being conducted at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, Oct. 24-26, was developed in partnership with software company Civica. The demonstration uses Sckipio’s SCK23000 chipsets, Civica WanStaX software and the Microsemi WinPath network processor.



“Sckipio is pushing Gfast to astonishing speeds with production silicon,” said David Baum, Co-founder and CEO of Sckipio. “No other Gfast solution delivers end-to-end 212a profile bonding.”







