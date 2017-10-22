Quantenna samples first full-duplex 802.11ax mesh chipset

Quantenna Communications began sampling the first chipset for 802.11ax mesh repeater networks based on the newest Wi-Fi specification. The chipset combines three 4x4 802.11ax radios and integrated CPU cores for optimal mesh repeating functionality and full-duplex operation, which avoids interfering with a home gateway by using a different radio frequency. Embedded CPUs provide full Access Point (AP) and bridging functionality.



“Quantenna is very excited to expand its presence in the mesh repeater market with our QSR10R-AX chipset,” said Lionel Bonnot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Quantenna. “With the continuing increase of the number of clients and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the home, mesh networks must work flawlessly to ensure a truly reliable and high-performance network. We believe the QSR10R-AX is the ideal solution to fulfill this demand.”



Quantenna QSR10R-AX chipset solution key features:





Two 4x4 5GHz 802.11ax radios

One 4x4 2.4GHz 802.11ax radio

Embedded CPUs for on-chip 802.11ax Access Point and Bridging support

2.4GHz PTA interface to co-exist with external IoT radios

RGMII port for GbE connection

Quantenna’s SONiQ mesh software for client roaming, channel steering and AP load balancing



