QTS plans mega data center campus in Ashburn

QTS Realty Trust has kicked off developemnt a mega data center campus in Ashburn, Virginia. Phase 1 of its multi-tenant development, representing approximately four megawatts of critical sellable capacity, is expected to comoe online by mid-2018.



This year, QTS acquired 52 acres of land in Ashburn, Virginia in two parcels for a total purchase price of $53 million. The first parcel, representing 24 acres and a $17 million purchase price, closed during the third quarter of 2017. The second parcel, representing 28 acres and a $36 million purchase price, closed subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2017. The combined site is located adjacent to QTS’ existing Vault campus in Dulles, Virginia.



QTS said it has pre-leased 2.2 megawatts, representing over 50 percent of Phase 1 development capacity, to a global health insurance provider. Discussions with everal other potential customers are ongoing.



“We are excited to have additional sellable capacity in a strategic QTS market to expand our ecosystem of more than 130 customers currently supported within our Northern Virginia footprint,” said Chad Williams, Chairman and CEO – QTS. “Our fully-integrated 3C platform, combined with mega data center scale, position QTS to take advantage of increasing hybrid IT requirements, particularly from hyperscale companies.”



QTS is also actively planning expansions in Arizona and Oregon. During Q3, QTS acquired 84 acres of land in Phoenix, Arizona for a purchase price of $25 million and located approximately four miles from its existing data center in the city. This month, QTS also acquired 92 acres of land in Hillsboro, Oregon for a purchase price of $26 million.



