PacketLight gains GSA certification for its optical solutions

PacketLight Networks has been awarded General Services Administration (GSA) certification, enabling their full suite of DWDM and optical transport networking (OTN) solutions to be sold to the United States government and agencies. Under this certification, federal, state, and local government agencies can purchase PacketLight products through GSA Advantage!®, the government’s electronic online ordering system.



PacketLight supplies DWDM and OTN solutions that offer up to 200G over a single fiber for systems interconnect, metro and long haul networks.



“As the US government continues its shift towards the cloud, ensuring access to the fastest and most secure infrastructure becomes a critical concern,” says Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. “With this certification we look forward to providing the US government with the solutions they need to increase the capacity of their fiber networks, while maintaining the highest level of security at the lowest capital and operational costs.”



