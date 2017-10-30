PacketFabric extends Network-as-a-Service with AEConnect transatlantic cable

PacketFabric, which offers a highly scalable, SDN-powered network-as-a-service platform, will use the America-Europe Connect (“AEConnect”) subsea cable system to provision secure, low-latency transatlantic capacity and extend its reach to Europe.



PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale.



Aqua Comms’ AEConnect submarine cable system links New York to Ireland with diverse backhaul fibre to additional Points of Presence (PoPs) in the U.S., Ireland and U.K.



As part of the strategic partnership, Aqua Comms also utilizes the PacketFabric platform to extend the reach of its service footprint across the U.S. PacketFabric’s scalable network facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 150 premier colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets.





