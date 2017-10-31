Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Orbital's Minotaur C Rocket Carries 10 Satellites to Orbit

Tuesday, October 31, 2017  ,  No comments

Orbital ATK successfully launched 10 commercial spacecraft into orbit aboard its commercial Minotaur C rocket.

The miniature satellites belong to Planet, a San Francisco based company that is rapidly becoming a major provide of satellite imagery services. Planet now has a constellation of 275 "Dove" satellites in orbit.  It also now has a constellation of 13 "SkySat" satellites, making it he world’s largest commercial, sub-meter fleet of high-res satellites operating in space.

Orbital's Minotaur C rocket was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.


0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also