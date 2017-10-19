One month after Hurricane Maria, 70% of cell sites in Puerto Rico remain out of service. By the FCC count, 1,901 cell sites are offline out of a total 2,723 cell sites before the disaster struck.
Thanks to a roaming pact between the five carriers, approximately 61% (slightly up from 60% last week) of the population was reported to be covered by the wireless carriers in Puerto Rico.
Coverage has also improved somewhat with Satellite Cells on Light Trucks (COLTs) now stationed in ten locations. Terrestrial Cells on Wheels (COWs)/COLTs are also now in four locations.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, 52% of cell sites remain non-functional. Approximately 88% (up from 79% last week) of the population was reported to be covered by the wireless carriers in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
One Month later, 70% of cell sites still down in Puerto Rico
