Nutanix powers Indonesia's Tokopedia

Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest and fastest growing e-commerce and online retail giant, has deployed Nutanix to power its enterprise cloud operations.



Nutanix announced several other significant wins in Southeast Asia, including Thailand’s Kasetsart University, Faculty of Engineering; Kaneka, a chemical manufacturing company in Malaysia; and Reed Exhibitions, one of the world’s largest exhibition and conventions companies.



Nutanix noted that since its initial public offering in September 2016, it has experienced 68% year over year growth in revenue and over 875 new end-customers in its recently concluded fourth quarter.