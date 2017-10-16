Nutanix powers Indonesia's Tokopedia

Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest and fastest growing e-commerce and online retail giant, has deployed Nutanix to power its enterprise cloud operations.
Nutanix announced several other significant wins in Southeast Asia, including Thailand’s Kasetsart University, Faculty of Engineering; Kaneka, a chemical manufacturing company in Malaysia; and Reed Exhibitions, one of the world’s largest exhibition and conventions companies.
Nutanix noted that since its initial public offering in September 2016, it has experienced 68% year over year growth in revenue and over 875 new end-customers in its recently concluded fourth quarter.
