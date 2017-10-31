Nutanix appoints Conway and Bostrom to board

Nutanix has added Craig Conway and Sue Bostrom to its board of directors. , effective Friday, October 27, 2017.



Conway served as President and CEO of PeopleSoft, Inc., an enterprise application software company from 1999 to 2004. Prior to PeopleSoft, he served as President and CEO of One Touch Systems, a high bandwidth network communications provider, and TGV Software, a TCP/IP protocol and applications company.





Bostrom served as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Worldwide Government Affairs of Cisco Systems, Inc., a networking equipment provider, from 2006 to 2011. From 1997 to 2011, she held various leadership positions at Cisco, including Senior Vice President of the Internet Business Solutions Group, which shared Internet best practices with global Fortune 500 companies and governments