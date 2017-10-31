Nutanix has added Craig Conway and Sue Bostrom to its board of directors. , effective Friday, October 27, 2017.
Conway served as President and CEO of PeopleSoft, Inc., an enterprise application software company from 1999 to 2004. Prior to PeopleSoft, he served as President and CEO of One Touch Systems, a high bandwidth network communications provider, and TGV Software, a TCP/IP protocol and applications company.
Nutanix appoints Conway and Bostrom to board
